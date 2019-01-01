Skip navigation!
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Mi-Anne Chan
Fashion
I Tried A 7-Item Capsule Wardrobe & It Wasn't Nearly As Limiting As You'd...
Mi-Anne Chan
20 hours ago
Beauty
Gigi Hadid's Makeup Artist Did My Makeup & I Never Want To T...
Beauty with Mi, hosted by Refinery29's beauty writer Mi-Anne Chan, explores the coolest new trends, treatments, products, and subcultures in the beauty
by
Mi-Anne Chan
Beauty
Meghan Markle's Makeup Artist Gave Me The Royal Treatment
Beauty with Mi, hosted by Refinery29's beauty writer Mi-Anne Chan, explores the coolest new trends, treatments, products, and subcultures in the beauty
by
Mi-Anne Chan
Beauty
15 Waterproof Mascaras That Won't Give You Raccoon Eyes
If you have stick-straight lashes, you know that it's always a challenge to build a feathery look that points anywhere but down. That's when you should
by
Mi-Anne Chan
Beauty
Blowouts, Blush, & Royal Buns: Kate Middleton's Best Beauty ...
There's a royal phenomenon that's been dissected and discussed for years known as the "Kate Middleton effect" — that is, the Duchess of Cambridge's
by
Mi-Anne Chan
Beauty
I Found Real Makeup Tutorials From The 1950s — & Tried Them All
Beauty with Mi, hosted by Refinery29's beauty writer Mi-Anne Chan, explores the coolest new trends, treatments, products, and subcultures in the beauty
by
Mi-Anne Chan
Beauty
Cardi B's Manicurist Gave Me Blinged-Out Nails — & This Is H...
Beauty with Mi, hosted by Refinery29's beauty writer Mi-Anne Chan, explores the coolest new trends, treatments, products, and subcultures in the beauty
by
Mi-Anne Chan
Beauty
"Dumpster Diving" Points To A Much Bigger Beauty Problem
Beauty with Mi, hosted by Refinery29's beauty writer Mi-Anne Chan, explores the coolest new trends, treatments, products, and subcultures in the beauty
by
Mi-Anne Chan
Beauty
The "Floating Crease" Is The Instagram Beauty Trend You Need To Try
You don't have to love '90s fashion or want a Britney Spears-inspired belly button ring right now to know that trends always come back. However, rare is
by
Mi-Anne Chan
Beauty
8 Under-$15 Skin-Care Buys That Are Just As Good As The Pricey Stuff
Beauty with Mi, hosted by Refinery29's beauty writer Mi-Anne Chan, explores the coolest new trends, treatments, products, and subcultures in the beauty
by
Mi-Anne Chan
Beauty
I Got This $1,000 Model-Approved Facial To See If It's Worth...
Beauty with Mi, hosted by Refinery29's beauty writer Mi-Anne Chan, explores the coolest new trends, treatments, products, and subcultures in the beauty
by
Mi-Anne Chan
Beauty
How Coloring My Hair Blue Affected My Daily Routine
Beauty with Mi, hosted by Refinery29's beauty writer Mi-Anne Chan, explores the coolest new trends, treatments, products, and subcultures in the beauty
by
Mi-Anne Chan
Beauty
The Beauty Industry Has A Plastic Problem — So I Tried A Zero-Was...
Beauty with Mi, hosted by Refinery29's beauty writer Mi-Anne Chan, explores the coolest new trends, treatments, products, and subcultures in the beauty
by
Mi-Anne Chan
Beauty
5 Couples Put Long-Wear Lipstick To The
Ultimate
Test
Lipstick can be incredibly sexy — until you get to the actual sex part. Unless you're planting a cautious peck — which is about as exciting and
by
Mi-Anne Chan
Beauty
These Lipsticks Will Last Through Drinks, Dinner, & Everything Else
There are a handful of advancements that have changed the beauty industry so profoundly, we'd liken their creation to the invention of the wheel — and
by
Mi-Anne Chan
Beauty
Rihanna Gets This $800 Facial, So I Did, Too
Beauty with Mi, hosted by Refinery29's beauty writer Mi-Anne Chan, explores the coolest new trends, treatments, products, and subcultures in the beauty
by
Mi-Anne Chan
Beauty
How To Cover Up Your Tattoo Like A Pro
If you play your cards right (that is, if you take the appropriate measures), your tattoo will come out just the way you want it to. There are those
by
Mi-Anne Chan
Beauty
21 Valentine's Day Makeup Looks That Are Far From Cheesy
If Valentine's Day were a person, we'd hate-follow it on Instagram. Between the wave of Victoria's Secret sale emails and romantic-comedy tropes, it's
by
Mi-Anne Chan
Beauty
I Swapped Winter Makeup Routines With My Sister — & Learned A Lot
Beauty with Mi, hosted by Refinery29's beauty writer Mi-Anne Chan, explores the coolest new trends, treatments, products, and subcultures in the beauty
by
Mi-Anne Chan
Beauty
Kerry Washington Always Does These 5 Things — & No One Has Noticed
We hate to break it to you, but for every example of boundary-breaking red carpet beauty — like Lady Gaga matching her dress to her hair or Lucy
by
Mi-Anne Chan
Beauty
I Tried QVC's Best-Selling Makeup From 2018 — & Here's ...
Beauty with Mi, hosted by Refinery29's beauty writer Mi-Anne Chan, explores the coolest new trends, treatments, products, and subcultures in the beauty
by
Mi-Anne Chan
Beauty
How I Marie-Kondo'd My Massive Makeup Collection
Beauty with Mi, hosted by Refinery29's beauty writer Mi-Anne Chan, explores the coolest new trends, treatments, products, and subcultures in the beauty
by
Mi-Anne Chan
Beauty
Rihanna's Makeup Artist Gave Me A Makeover — & This Is What ...
Beauty with Mi, hosted by Refinery29's beauty writer Mi-Anne Chan, explores the coolest new trends, treatments, products, and subcultures in the beauty
by
Mi-Anne Chan
Beauty
The Beauty Products I Always Pack In My Travel Makeup Bag
Beauty with Mi, hosted by Refinery29's beauty writer Mi-Anne Chan, explores the coolest new trends, treatments, products, and subcultures in the beauty
by
Mi-Anne Chan
Beauty
Fenty Beauty Is Launching 50 Shades Of Concealer & We Tried Them ...
Priscilla Ono is a world-class makeup artist with a roster of celebrity clients, but even she has struggled to find the perfect base shade. "I've had to
by
Mi-Anne Chan
Beauty
This Avocado Body Wrap Is Designed To Save Winter Skin — But Does...
Beauty with Mi, hosted by Refinery29's beauty writer Mi-Anne Chan, explores the coolest new trends, treatments, products, and subcultures in the beauty
by
Mi-Anne Chan
Beauty
I Tried $100 Worth Of H&M Beauty Products & Here's What I Th...
Beauty with Mi, hosted by Refinery29's beauty writer Mi-Anne Chan, explores the coolest new trends, treatments, products, and subcultures in the beauty
by
Mi-Anne Chan
Beauty
I Tried Dozens Of Beauty Gifts & These Are The Ones I'm Keep...
Beauty with Mi, hosted by Refinery29's beauty writer Mi-Anne Chan, explores the coolest new trends, treatments, products, and subcultures in the beauty
by
Mi-Anne Chan
Beauty
13 Under-$50 Fragrances That Smell Like A Million Bucks
"I can tell by the smell of that perfume, it's like 40 dollars too sweet," Carrie Underwood once sang, in one of the sickest fragrance-related burns to
by
Mi-Anne Chan
Beauty
The Under-$30 Skin-Care Buys Our Editors Always Recommend
The future of beauty is here — and you’re invited. Check out the rest of our 2018 Refinery29 Beauty Innovator Awards winners for a full look at the
by
Mi-Anne Chan
More Stories
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted