If you have stick-straight lashes, you know that it's always a challenge to build a feathery look that points anywhere but down. That's when you should reach for a waterproof mascara. Thanks to the budge-proof formula, you never have to worry about wilting lashes — or awkward smudge stains — ever again.
Waterproof lashes don't discriminate. In fact, you don't just have to have short, wispy lashes to benefit from a flake-free formula. Whether you have oily eyelids, seasonal allergies that leave you teary-eyed, or simply want to fight the elements at a music festival this summer, a waterproof mascara is your best friend.
Check out our favorite waterproof mascaras, ahead.
