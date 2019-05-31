With stick-straight lashes like mine, it's always been a challenge building a fringe that points anywhere but down. That's why I always reach for waterproof mascaras. They give my wispy lashes a lift, and because of their budge-proof ingredients, they never end up running or smudging under my eyes.
So, as the temp and humidity start to climb, I find myself falling back on tried-and-true tubes that I know will hold a curl and survive the elements. Sure, these stubborn formulas are tricky to take off, but a good oil-based makeup remover (my favourite is bareMinerals' Oil Obsessed Oil Cleanser) makes quick work of all that inky, clingy colour. Looking for a waterproof mascara to get you through summer? Check out the following slides for our fan-favourites.