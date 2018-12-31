The Drag Queen's Guide To The Best Makeup Removers

New Year's Eve makeup is all fun and games until it's 2 a.m. and you're standing over your sink three makeup wipes in, still scrubbing away at your glitter eyeliner. Drag queens, on a fairly regular basis, feel your pain. These performers are experts at both putting that makeup on and also taking it off when they're exhausted at the end of a long night.
For drag queens, any old generic makeup remover won't do — they need the good shit. "I've tried MANY different makeup removers over the years and my main concern has always been being gentle with my skin," Baby Love, a Brooklyn-based drag queen, says. "Nothing ages you more than tugging at your skin while drying it out with harsh cleansers."
We asked four drag queens to tell us which makeup removers really work, plus their tips for taking everything off — from long-wearing lipsticks to glitter eyeshadow . Check out their expert picks, ahead.
