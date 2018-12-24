One of our beauty resolutions for 2019 is to ace the slightly smudged, accidentally perfect makeup look — but we aren't talking about eyeliner.
That's because some of the lipstick trends about to infiltrate the red carpet, Instagram, and our morning commute require a hazy, imperfect finish, according to makeup artist Robert Sesnek, who touts the soft-focus look as the biggest burgeoning trend for 2019. "It's very unfinished in application, and almost smudged into the lip line — not ultra defined and done by using a lip pencil," Sesnek says.
An easy way to nail the look? Powder lipsticks, another trend makeup artist Carola Gonzalez champions for 2019. These innovative new formulations, configured in both palettes and bullets, feature suspended pigment, and transform from creams to matte powders upon application for serious makeup magic. Get both artists' tips for nailing blurred, messy-on-purpose lip looks, ahead — along with the lipstick colours they say are about to be trending hard in 2019.
