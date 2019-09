Our first thoughts? The hassle: the mess, the lack of precision, the fallout. When By Terry's Lip Powder Essence landed on our desk, though, our doubts were removed. The powder comes in a narrow screw-top tube, and the applicator is thinner than a cotton bud. Designed to mimic a pen, it enables a neat and exact application, which works best when used as a liner to shape the lips first, then turned on its side to fill in the colour. The shades available are limited – there are just four – but gorgeous and highly pigmented. Pink Kiss is a bubblegum pink, Nude Flirt is a suedey pink, Chill Wine is a burgundy purple, and our favourite, Red Carpet, is a vibrant orangey red.