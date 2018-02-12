A lot of women who grew up in the noughties are attempting to repair their over-plucked brows and microblading has become a quick fix. Crooks believes that this is "the last stop" and that there are, in fact, many ways to heal and nourish abused brows. "It takes 52 days for a brow hair to grow, so I want you to put down the tweezers for a while." Instead, she advises stimulating the hair follicle every day, and applying a serum to encourage hair production, which her Second Chance Enhancement Serum does: it has a three-speed vibrating wand to help the hairs work harder. A second mistake Crooks sees her clients make is over-plucking the arch in order to create the illusion of shape. "Again, it's not for everyone! But that's what we do at The BrowGal, we educate our clients so when they walk away, they know more about their own brow and face than they did before."