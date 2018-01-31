Cult Beauty Brand Kate Somerville Has Arrived In The UK

Skincare fanatics rejoice, because cult US brand Kate Somerville is launching in the UK tomorrow. Available exclusively at online retailer Cult Beauty, the initial offering will be made up of 13 products from the brand's bestselling lines.
For those unaware of the brand's story, Kate Somerville is a skincare expert and has been treating clients' skincare concerns for over 25 years. She has a clinic in LA, where she boasts innovative technology and an A-list client base ranging from Jessica Alba to Kate Hudson. Already adored by Caroline Hirons, it doesn't get more cult than Kate's eponymous brand.
So why now? "In the US, and even more specifically in LA, we’re at the forefront of beauty innovations and trends," Kate tells Refinery29. "We have access to the most cutting-edge treatments and technologies in Los Angeles. There has been a strong interest in the Hollywood lifestyle coming from the UK consumer – that demand exists for us in the UK."
Alongside launches from the brand's lines, ExfoliKate, EradiKate and Wrinkle Warrior, there will be more product launches throughout the year, plus, she says, in spring "we'll be introducing a more brand-immersive experience for consumers in London...more to come!"
With such an extensive range on offer, which are the best introductory products for those who haven't managed to sneak one or two into their suitcases following a US trip? First up, Somerville advises, is ExfoliKate Intensive. Exfoliating is one of the most important steps in skincare and is the key to brighter, smoother and more even skin texture.
"Exfoliating sloughs off dead skin, and helps subsequent products work more effectively. My ExfoliKate contains both physical and chemical exfoliation. I have all of my celebrity clients using it. We call it 'Hollywood’s two-minute facial' because it truly gives you that Hollywood glow in just two minutes!"
Next is a launch based on her number one in-clinic facial, the DermalQuench Oxygen Treatment. "My DermalQuench Liquid Lift combines hyaluronic acid with the power of oxygen to deliver immediate hydration, while instantly plumping and smoothing skin. I never travel without this product in my bag," she says.
Finally, the EradiKate Blemish Treatment, which includes one of our favourite spot-busting ingredients, sulphur. "This is a must-have when experiencing a blemish emergency! It’s a spot treatment that will dry out your blemish overnight."
Will there ever be a bricks-and-mortar store and treatment room for UK obsessives to experience Kate's magic firsthand? "Yes, there will be a physical environment coming, but I can’t reveal the details quite yet…" she assures us. "Keep checking our social media channels for the most up-to-date news!"
