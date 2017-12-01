Brace yourself for a pre-Christmas treat: makeup brand Too Faced is opening its first bricks and mortar store in London's Carnaby Street today. From Glossier shipping to the UK and the launch of Fenty, to Gigi's collaboration with Maybelline, Too Faced's opening is the cherry on top of a year packed with beauty excitement. The brand's flagship will house all your favourite products, from the newest to the most-loved, with in-store exclusives to boot.
The 'serious brand that knows how to have fun' is known for its sensory products, such as its chocolate-scented collections, and is launching another olfactory sensation at the store's opening. Its much-anticipated peaches and cream collection, along with the Clover Eyeshadow Palette, will make its UK debut tomorrow. We'll be first in line for these, plus stocking up on some of our favourites: lash-fanning Better Than Sex Mascara, sin-concealing Hangover Primer, and glow-giving Born This Way Foundation.
Advertisement
“Opening a Too Faced store is a dream come true and just in time for our 20th birthday next year! I couldn’t think of a better location than London for our first global flagship, as it’s my favourite city," cofounder and chief creative officer, Jerrod Blandino, explained. "And it really doesn’t get any better than Carnaby Street – fun, fashionable, and festive, just like Too Faced!”
The store itself will be an Instagrammable delight, too. With décor that brings the brand's aesthetic to life, there will be peach and chocolate features throughout, plus a Union Jack wall complete with the brand's signature pink and gold hues. The store won't just house Too Faced's products, either. You'll also be able to pick up some of Blandino's cult beauty heroes, from Rodin's Luxury Face Oil to Le Labo candles. With stock changing every season, there's even more reason to make the flagship a regular stop on your shopping trips.
To celebrate the move-in date, the brand is hosting an in-store launch party today, where the first 100 customers will enjoy makeovers, special treats and exclusive offers. See you in the queue.
The Too Faced flagship store opens today at 46 Carnaby Street, London.
Advertisement