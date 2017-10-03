After months, if not years, of eager anticipation from Glossier devotees on this side of the pond, the New York-based cult beauty brand is finally launching here in the UK, next week on 9th October.
The three-year-old beauty line from the genius team behind Into The Gloss launched its first international market in Canada a few months ago but after a fleeting pop-up in central London back in July, Glossier will come to the UK by way of Glossier.com, which will ship to us Brits at long last.
After Glossier launched in 2014, some of its early products were temporarily available in the UK at Net-A-Porter (hands up if you sprinted to buy the Balm Dotcom?), whetting our appetites for the extensive line that was to come. Now, everything – from skincare saviours, such as the Milky Jelly Cleanser, £15 and Priming Moisturiser, £15 to makeup must-haves Boy Brow, £14 and Perfecting Skin Tint, £20 – will be readily available for us to snap up.
Glossier’s digitally native approach allows it to create and sustain a direct relationship with its customers and community, enabling customer feedback to drive product innovation. With consumer communication and engagement at the brand's core, following the announcement of an imminent launch in France, after the UK, Emily Weiss invited her loyal fans to share where they'd like Glossier to land next.
The uninitiated may ask why Glossier is so cult, especially as it's been pretty much unavailable in the UK until now. Well, the entire line of modern basics and thoughtful extras is designed to work together to live with you, not on you. Glossier offers a skin-first, makeup-second approach to beauty, authentically celebrating real girls and natural beauty. It's fun, it's free, it's easy. And the packaging is bloody cute.
“Since day one, we’ve dreamt of making Glossier a global beauty brand that celebrates girls and beauty in real life. We’ve always been internationally focused thanks to the Into The Gloss readership and our community on social media. Now we’re excited to actually get Glossier in their hands,” said founder and CEO, Weiss.
Both Into The Gloss and Glossier's COO, Henry Davis and creative director, Helen Steed are British expats so a British launch was inevitable and the brand will open a small office in London soon. Hurry, they're hiring!
Ahead of the brand's launch in France in early 2018, Glossier popped up unexpectedly at Parisian concept store Colette on Monday 18th September with a huge window display, and products will be available there until the iconic French fashion store sadly closes in December.
"Where's next?!" I hear you cry. As a brand committed to cruelty-free practices, Glossier won’t be able to ship anywhere that requires product testing on animals but with an international fanbase growing by the day, the world really is Glossier's oyster.
