Brace yourself. ASOS has just launched its very first colour makeup collection and it'll make you want to clear out your beauty drawer and start again from scratch with everything from this new range. Featuring 46 shades of highly pigmented liquid lip products, vibrant matte lipstick shades, contouring palettes, shimmery eyeshadows and highlighting chubby sticks, this is a must have makeup collection for anyone with a penchant for millennial pink, Insta-worthy packaging and vivid and vibrant shades. Just look at that candy floss-coloured blusher compact complete with a winky-face – we're into it in a big way.
According to ASOS the collection "is about embracing and expressing the full range of who you are" and empowering "20-somethings to confidently be themselves, however they choose to do so. We believe your face and body are a canvas, an adventure in individual self-expression, an opportunity to experiment and play."
Available from mid-September the shade names reflect versions of who we are and how we’re feeling on the inside, from Overqualified and Decisive to Current Mood and Uncompromising. Prices start at £5 for a lip pencil or eyeliner and the most expensive product in the range is a Translucent Finishing Pressed Powder for £10. If you were counting down the days until Glossier is available in the UK, we suggest channelling that excitement into this brilliant beauty launch instead.
