Brace yourself. ASOS has just launched its very first colour makeup collection and it'll make you want to clear out your beauty drawer and start again from scratch with everything from this new range. Featuring 46 shades of highly pigmented liquid lip products, vibrant matte lipstick shades, contouring palettes, shimmery eyeshadows and highlighting chubby sticks, this is a must have makeup collection for anyone with a penchant for millennial pink, Insta-worthy packaging and vivid and vibrant shades. Just look at that candy floss-coloured blusher compact complete with a winky-face – we're into it in a big way.