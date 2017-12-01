Christmas is coming up fast, which tends to put people into one of two camps. The first are the conscientious shoppers who meticulously plan their loved ones' gifts way before Saint Nick climbs down the chimney. The second camp likes to take risks, lives life on the edge – and ends up having to trawl Oxford Street on 23rd December in a last-ditch attempt to find something suitable.
If you land in camp one, congratulations; you're so very organised. If you're in camp two, however, relax. We've compiled the best products for every beauty junkie in your life. Whether it's the friend who always has perfectly polished nails, the sister who battles dry skin every winter, or the person who just loves an Instagrammable product; we've got something for everyone.
Now you can feel smug and enjoy the festivities without the stress of overheated shops and Christmas songs on a loop. Ahhh. Anyone for mulled wine?