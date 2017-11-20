The holidays are coming up fast, which tends to put people into one of two camps. The first are the conscientious shoppers who meticulously plan their loved ones' gifts way before Santa Claus climbs down the chimney. The second camp likes to take risks, lives on the edge – and ends up having to trawl Amazon on December 23 in a last-ditch attempt to find something suitable that will also ship in under 24 hours.
If you land in camp one, congratulations; you're so very organized. If you're in camp two, however, relax. We've compiled the best products for every beauty lover in your life. Whether it's the friend who always has perfectly polished nails, the sister who battles dry skin every winter, or the person who just loves any product worthy of a flat lay, we've got something for everyone.
Now you can feel smug and enjoy the festivities without the stress of overheated shops and holiday songs on a loop. Ahhh.