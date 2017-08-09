The Editor-Approved Beauty Products You Can Buy On Amazon

We can’t claim to know what the future of retail looks like (you’d need a crystal ball for that), but Amazon might just be the closest we’ll ever come to being able to buy everything all in one place — from our couch, no less. Naturally, that includes thousands of beauty products, and even some that can be delivered the next day for free with qualifying orders. What a world.
True, with all marketplace sites you need to be sure what you're buying is allowed to be sold there, but Amazon's selection of authorized, totally legit beauty products is huge — and ever-growing. That vast quantity comes with a price, which is that it can be confusing to virtually navigate all of the different categories and sections to find what you need… and what you should buy, just because.
To make the journey into the depths of the Amazon beauty section a little less dizzying, we’ve compiled a list of the must-have products we love, so click through for the editor-approved picks you can Add to Cart right now. All the better to get your money’s worth out of the Prime subscription you bought just so you could watch Transparent, right?