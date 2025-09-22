NYX x Bridgerton Is The Romantic Fall Makeup Drop Of Our Dreams
Dearest gentle readers, a new makeup collaboration is making waves in the ton — and lucky for you, we have all the scintillating details. Introducing NYX Professional Cosmetics' Bridgerton collab, a nine-piece edit of beauty enhancers worthy of the diamond of the season.
Inspired by the forthcoming season, the collection includes three blush duo palettes featuring iconic Bridgerton-isms like "Flawless, my dear," and "Lady In Silver" — a nod to a mystery woman in metallic who catches Benedict's eye at his family's masquerade ball. NYX's beloved Royal Butter Gloss gets a regency treatment with two new shades of rosy pink and warm beige, while glimmering highlighters in gleaming gold and pretty peach invite the wearer to enhance cheekbones, lids, and anywhere else one wants to sparkle. Lastly, liquid eyeliners in silver and gold dazzle with a single gaze across the room.
To celebrate this momentous launch, NYX partnered with special effects makeup artist Mimi Choi to co-create five masquerade-inspired beauty looks inspired by the series. “I would describe [the collection's color palette] as whimsical yet rich and romantic," she tells Refinery29. "We started with a lot of soft pastels for 'Lady in Silver' and then brought in different romantic reds and rich fall colors for the rest of the characters."
Even though these sumptuous products wouldn't be out of place on Queen Charlotte's dressing table, prices range from $6 for the glosses to $15 for the blush palettes — quite affordable, if we say so ourselves. (If you simply must own it all, a vault of the entire collection is available for $90.)
If inquiring minds wonder, this author's most coveted favorites from the bunch? The Royal Butter Gloss in Praline is every bit as delectable as the dessert for which it's named, and The Queen's Royal Blush Duo Palette features the most stunning ruby shade that instantly illuminates all skin tones. "Collaborating with the NYX team of artists was inspiring as always and seeing my drawings come to life was such a surreal feeling," says Choi of the creative process. "I love how the colors of this collection pair so perfectly with the Bridgerton aesthetic. It's a match made in heaven."
