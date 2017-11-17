Story from Beauty

The Ultimate Guide To The Best Beauty Gift Sets Of The Season

Michaela Rollings
Product sets are a commitment-phobe’s dream: You can sample multiple items that have been sitting in your Sephora Loves List without taking the full-price plunge; in fact, you often get a massive price cut from the suggested retail value (think 30% off or more). Plus, we like to think of the mini, TSA-friendly sizing as a bonus for a few reasons — you won't feel too bad setting the product aside if you end up not liking it, you can carry it out at night in your clutch, and you'll never miss the expiration date. Wait, so maybe they're everyone's dream?
This year's holiday offerings are seriously impressive, so we've rounded up a few of our favorite sets from Sephora for gifting to family, friends, or, you know, yourself. No shame in that game.
Tarte
Skin Win Hydrating Set
$18.00
Ouai
Ouai To Go Kit
$25.00
Sol de Janeiro
Bum Bum Beauty Escape
$59.00
Pinrose
Style Kit Sampler
$47.00
Stila
Liquid Eyeshadow Set
$45.00
VERB
Smart Hair, Smart Style Kit
$32.00
Marc Jacobs Beauty
5-piece Petite Enamored Gloss Collection
$39.00

