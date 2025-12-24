5 New Skincare Trends That’ll Be Everywhere In 2026
2025 was a standout year for skincare trends. In the spring, polynucleotides — DNA derived from salmon or trout — took off, with experts using them in facial treatments to repair skin and boost hydration. By summer, LED face masks were everywhere, praised for their ability to reduce acne and stimulate collagen. Fall then marked the megawatt return of glass skin. But with another year on the horizon, you can bet that it’ll be packed with even more skincare innovations to try.
Whether your main goal is clearing up your skin or investing in skincare tech, here are the five trends experts say will reign supreme in 2026 — and there’s something for everyone, no matter your skin type or budget.
The next wave of Korean skincare
Mia Park, founder of New York–based K-beauty brand Lazy Skincare, says we’ve only seen the beginning of what Korean skincare can achieve. “The next wave of innovation is already emerging as Korean labs push boundaries in texture science, botanicals, and multifunctional formulas,” says Park. Lazy’s Double Duty — a serum-moisturizer duo — is an example of how brands are combining effective plant-based ingredients (think red camellia and bakuchiol to target uneven skin tone, and silver ear mushroom to boost moisture) with skin-strengthening, fast-healing peptides and oil-controlling niacinamide.
K-beauty treatments are set to make their way into skincare clinics, too. Local Dynamic Micro-Massage, or LDM, utilizes dual-frequency ultrasound to stimulate collagen and elastin — key proteins that provide skin with structure and strength. A 20-minute session can also reduce inflammation and support the skin barrier, the outermost layer that locks in moisture and keeps out bacteria. LDM should always be performed by a qualified dermatologist or esthetician.
Slow-release skincare
If you’ve fallen into the “more is more” trap — overloading your skin with high concentrations of retinoids, exfoliating acids, and antioxidants like vitamin C — advanced facialist Mariam Abbas says that the slow-release skincare trend is for you. She points out that many brands are now “encapsulating” their formulas, wrapping potent ingredients in tiny moisturizing capsules for controlled release. They reach the skin a little more slowly but still deliver results — without irritation.
Take The Inkey List’s new Starter Retinol Serum, which features encapsulated retinol. The encapsulated ingredient acts like a cushion, targeting uneven skin tone, texture, and fine lines while minimizing the risk of sore, sensitive, dry, or flaky skin. If you’re a seasoned retinoid user, try the brand’s Advanced 0.2% Retinal Serum. Not to be confused with retinol, retinal works faster because it requires fewer steps to convert into retinoic acid on the skin — the active ingredient that actually gets to work. The retinal in this product is also encapsulated, which helps make dry, sensitive skin much less of a concern.
If you prefer exfoliating acids, opt for a leave-on formula that works gradually, rather than a high-strength flash mask that can leave skin feeling parched. Try Timeline Skincare’s Mito-Biotic Resurfacing Exfoliator, which uses a balanced trifecta of acids — including gentle salicylic, lactic, and mandelic acids — to help prevent breakouts while improving skin texture and tone.
Skin wellbeing
"A cultural shift is underway, and living well is replacing the need to appear busy,” says Park, adding, “This mindset is reshaping beauty,” specifically, skincare. Bloomberg recently proclaimed that “wellness is the new nightlife,” Park points out, and she says that in 2026, the skincare products that will succeed are those that support “calm, recovery, and low-stress routines.”
Lazy’s Double Duty Serum Moisturizer Duo features squalane, glycerin, hyaluronic acid, and peptides to hydrate, moisturize, and support the skin’s natural healing response. Skincare packed with vitamins is another option — like Dermalogica Biolumin-C Night Restore Serum with Pro-Vitamin D Complex, which brightens and strengthens the skin barrier overnight. The Inkey List’s Vitamin B, C, and E Moisturizer helps control excess oil, shields against environmental aggressors such as pollution, and provides deep hydration in one go.
We’ll also see more products spotlighting matcha and green tea as hero ingredients, helping to protect skin from urban stressors thanks to their antioxidant properties. Try Timeline Skincare Mito-Biotic Firming Serum, infused with green tea, or TirTir Matcha Calming Cream to help quell redness. Park makes a great point: “You can’t out-serum an exhausted nervous system, but beauty products that make space for rest is the future.”
Underspending on the basics
Dermatologist Dr. Ophelia Veraitch has noticed that many patients assume the more expensive a product, the better the results. “That’s rarely true,” she says. In fact, she recommends sticking to the basics for cleansers and moisturizers. There are plenty of excellent, affordable options for all skin types, including The Ordinary Glucoside Foaming Cleanser, CeraVe Hydrating Facial Cleanser, and Byoma Blemish Clearing Creamy Cleanser.
When it comes to moisturizers, simple is often best, especially if you’re layering serums with active ingredients like retinol, vitamin C, or exfoliating acids. Our favorites include Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel, e.l.f. Holy Hydration Moisturizer, and Cetaphil Daily Hydrating Lotion.
Dr. Veraitch recommends investing in high-quality active ingredients suited to your skin type and concerns, for example, niacinamide for oily or acne-prone skin, or hyaluronic acid for dry, dehydrated skin, along with a reliable, high-factor broad-spectrum sunscreen. “This matters far more than price,” she says.
Minimalism is the new luxury
“In 2026, the most desirable routines won’t be the longest,” says Park, “they’ll be the smartest.” With budgets tightening and dermatologists noting that multi-step skincare routines can sometimes be counterproductive, Park predicts we’ll favor fewer products, clearer choices, and formulas that truly multitask.
Think moisturizers packed with active ingredients that can replace toners and serums. R29 recommends Dr. Idriss Major Fade Active Seal Moisturizer, which features brightening vitamin C and eliminates the need for a dedicated serum. Also worth trying are Murad Superactive Mattifying Oil + Pore Control Moisturizer SPF 50, a high-factor SPF with oil-reducing niacinamide, and Byoma Blemish Acne Control Moisturizer, which uses salicylic acid to prevent new breakouts while providing deep hydration.
Park says that minimalism isn’t about doing less for your skin. “It’s about guiltlessly skipping what doesn’t matter and prioritizing what does.”
