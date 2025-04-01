7 Skincare Trends Experts Are Most Excited About This Spring

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
We’re finally seeing the first signs of spring, and with them comes change. I’m not just talking about longer evenings or the fresh blooms popping up everywhere — I'm talking about skincare. A shift in seasons is a key moment for your skin, as rising temperatures and longer days change UV exposure, humidity, and pollen levels — all of which can impact your complexion.
To help navigate the transition, I spoke to top dermatologists and skincare experts about what to prioritize this spring, from the latest must-have ingredients to simple product swaps that will keep your routine in sync with the season.
Allergy-proof skin
For many of us, the relief of spring’s brighter days is tempered by itchy eyes, a runny nose, and inflamed rosacea patches. Yes, it’s allergy season. “Allergies play a major role in skin irritation this time of year,” says Dr. Shereene Idriss, a board-certified dermatologist and founder of Dr. Idriss Skincare. “Pollen in the air can trigger inflammation and redness, especially for patients with sensitive or reactive skin.” Dr. Nowell Solish, a dermatologist at Indeed Labs, agrees that allergy-triggered irritations often coincide with unpredictable weather: “Fluctuating temperatures often lead to dryness and dehydration, leaving skin feeling tight and flaky.”
With that in mind, it’s important to prioritize a routine that strengthens the skin’s barrier, prevents dehydration, and promotes quicker healing of irritations. Dr. Solish recommends ceramides (which act like glue between skin cells, keeping skin soft) and peptides (essentially proteins) to support the skin’s resilience through spring. Try Ole Henriksen Strength Trainer Peptide Boost Moisturizer, $52, Pro-Collagen Peptide Plumping Gel-Cream Moisturizer, $49, or Merit Great Skin Priming And Firming Moisturizer With Peptides, $38.
Weightless hydration
If there’s one woman who can read the room when it comes to our collective skincare cravings, it’s Caroline Hirons, esthetician and founder of Skin Rocks. “Spring always brings a shift towards lighter textures, but this year, I think we’ll see more demand for hydration that doesn't [compromise] on effectiveness,” she says. “[Think] weightless but effective formulas like hydrating toners, essence-style serums, and gel-cream moisturizers that deliver barrier support without feeling like a blanket on the skin.”
This is the influence of K-Beauty, explains Natasha Hulme, a trend expert at SEENWorks. “It plays into the glossy skin finish that’s best achieved through fine layers of moisturization that penetrate skin vs one layer of a thick, occlusive cream,” she says. “Milky essences have a particularly soothing, sensorial benefit and will be popular for drier and more sensitive skin types.”
The Ordinary’s Multi-Active Delivery Essence, $12, conditions the skin to prime it for maximum hydration, while Rhode Glazing Milk, $32, strengthens the skin barrier — the outermost layer of the skin, which keeps good stuff in (like moisture) and bad stuff out (like bacteria). For moisture and brightening, try Dr. Idriss’ Major Fade Moisturizer, $58; this featherlight hydrating gel is loaded with vitamin C.
The rise and rise of polyhydroxy acids aka PHAs
As spring arrives and we’re drawn to lighter makeup formulas, the desire for naturally radiant skin intensifies. Exfoliating acids like AHAs (think glycolic acid) are great for brightening the complexion but aren’t always well-tolerated. For those with sensitive skin — or if overused — AHAs can compromise the skin barrier, causing redness and irritation. That’s where polyhydroxy acids aka PHAs come in. With a larger molecular structure than other exfoliating acids, PHAs don’t penetrate the skin as deeply, resulting in fewer reactions.
Dr. Shendy Engelina, a consultant dermatologist and clinical lead at Dermatica, sees PHAs as one of the next big things in skincare. Besides gentle exfoliation, “Their hydrating properties help attract moisture, while their antioxidant benefits support skin repair and promote a healthy, radiant complexion,” she says.
While not as widely available as AHAs (yet), PHAs can be found in Glow Recipe's Watermelon Glow PHA + BHA Pore-Tight Toner, $35, or The Inkey List Polyhydroxy Acid (PHA) Gentle Exfoliating Toner, $14, and benefit The POREfessional Shrink Wrap Overnight AHA+PHA Pore Treatment, $46.
Multitasking sunscreens
SPF is crucial year-round, but as the weather warms up, the demand for effective sunscreen takes center stage. “A major trend we’re seeing in skincare is the rise of broad-spectrum sunscreens infused with antioxidants like vitamins C and E — formulations that go beyond UV protection by also combating premature aging and reducing the risk of skin cancer,” says Dr. Engelina. In fact, adding an antioxidant like vitamin C into your morning routine can increase your sunscreen’s effectiveness by protecting the skin from UV damage and free radicals like pollution, adds Dr. Engelina. “It also helps fade dark spots, stimulate collagen production, and promote a healthy, radiant complexion,” she says.
Paula’s Choice 5% Vitamin C Sheer Moisturizer SPF50, $45, offers the brightening power of vitamin C, while Byoma's Liquid Face Fluids SPF 50, $18.99, combines hydrating hyaluronic acid with antioxidant ingredient asthaxanthin. Also try Kate Somerville’s HydraKate Illuminating SPF 50+ Drops, $46, which are formulated with skin-soothing ectoin alongside the mineral UV protection.
Introducing exosomes
Ask any dermatologist which area of skin innovation they are most excited about, and I guarantee they’ll mention the E word: exosomes. So what are they? Exosomes are essentially tiny particles extracted from cells. Dr. Alexis Granite, a consultant dermatologist and founder of skincare brand Joonbyrd, explains, “Exosomes can be [...] loaded with various skincare ingredients to deliver potent actives [to the skin].” If you think of your skincare ingredients as mail, exosomes are like the United States Postal Service, taking it where needed. With an effective delivery system, the benefits of skincare products and treatments are much stronger.
Once confined to the clinical world, exosome technology has started to infiltrate at-home skincare products. But they don't always come cheap. Take Dr. Barbara Sturm’s Exoso-Metic Serum, $535, for example. While this cutting-edge science has typically come at a high cost, you can expect to see some well-known beauty brands launch new (and more affordable!) exosome-loaded products soon. The Inkey List's Exosome Hydro-Glow Complex, £20, is set to be a game-changer.
Simple cleansing
While balm and oil cleansers tick all the boxes when it comes to soothing dry, winter skin, if you’re oil-prone, warmer weather calls for something a little lighter. “[In warmer weather] we sweat more and produce more sebum, which can result in more breakouts and blemishes, especially if you have oily or combination skin,” explains Dr. Engelina. “If you’re experiencing an increase in breakouts, you could look at switching to a lighter gel cleanser,” she adds.
Laneige Water Bank Gentle Cleanser, $29, and Skin Rocks The Gel Cleanser, $48, both offer lightweight cleansing with hydrating benefits, while Sofie Pavitt Clean Clean Gentle Gel Foaming Cleanser, $34, is a great mild cleanser for oily skin.
Anti-stress skincare
We’re living in a time when just flicking on the news or scrolling through your phone can instantly trigger stress. Naturally, this takes a toll on our skin: “The connection between the skin and the psyche is well documented,” says Dr. Granite. “Cortisol (the stress hormone) is thought to impact the skin most widely; it affects oil production, leading to breakouts, and is connected to the body’s immune response, which can exacerbate skin conditions such as dermatitis, acne, psoriasis, and rosacea.”
Happily, Skincare brand NEURAÉ is built around the link between neuroscience and skincare. The products are formulated to reduce the effects of stress on the skin, with scents and textures designed to calm the mind, like the Harmonie Oil, $180, and Harmonie Serum, $195 — both designed to provide instant comfort and balance to the skin. Also try Milk Cooling Water Jelly Ice Soothing Serum Stick with Niacinamide, $29, to reduce redness and inflammation, and Lancôme Hydra Zen Anti-Stress Moisturizing Face Cream, $60, with soothing and protecting peony and cacao extracts.
