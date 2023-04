This £750 Facial Taught Me Some Hard Truths About Ageing

My 35th birthday is just gone. I know that my life is happier, fuller and more meaningful than ever. But the truth is that I still feel weird about my skin. I liked that my pores disappeared after the exosome treatment. I've had Botox and I’ve had radio frequency treatments . I’ve had facials and I’ve had lasers fired at my face . I have been fascinated by them all, and reaped the benefits of the results. At the same time, I have felt uneasy about my aversion to looking my age. How could you not have complicated feelings about the ageing process in our society? We are living in an era where a 37-year-old male acquaintance of mine recently shared that he has set the upper age limit for women on his dating apps to 31. In Britain, the gender pay gap becomes most egregious when women enter their 30s and (generally) start having children. Male infertility is widely heralded by experts as a looming public health crisis but it is women’s fertility that makes headlines, dominates dinner party conversations between middle-income professionals of a certain age and causes heart-rending anguish for single and married people alike.