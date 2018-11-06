The vampire facial sounds intimidating, but the reason it's become so popular isn't just because Kim Kardashian did it once: The procedure can yield incredible results, when performed correctly by a trained practitioner. Those results do come at a price: Christiansen's facial goes for $1,300, which is just slightly over the average cost of $1,000. But if you're looking for a cutting-edge way to ditch acne scars and get smoother, more even skin, then channeling a vampire for a few days might be worth it — provided you're not afraid of a little blood.