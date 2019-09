Without visible blood, Christiansen left wondering why it's called a vampire facial in the first place. She got her answer a few hours later, and for the next four days, when her skin started to show red dots all over... and when she followed instructions to stay out of the sun or risk scarring. But once the temporary marks had disappeared, Christiansen did feel like her skin was clearer and more even, and she said that she'd recommend it to anyone like her — those who feel like they've tried everything and are still left with hyperpigmentation and acne scars.