I Got Permanent Lip Liner — & This Is What I Look Like Now

We're getting up close and personal with all thing beauty, in a visually satisfying — albeit slightly uncomfortable — way. Watch as needles pierce earlobes, ink swipes skin , and eyelashes adhere to eyelashes in these hypnotizingly detailed videos, all while the science behind the magic gets unveiled. Have you ever wondered whether or not waterproof mascara really works? Or been intrigued with tattooing your eyebrows? We'll show you this process like you have never seen it before!
When you think about permanent makeup, chances are your mind goes to eyebrow embroidery or tattooed eyeliner. However, did you know that permanent lip liner is also a sought after procedure? With all the buzz surrounding treatments to obtain the perfect pout — especially with celebrities like Kylie Jenner being open about their lip fillers — many people are looking for the bespoke lip enhancements that work for them.
But this isn't anything like plumping your lips with injectables. It works in the same way as tattooing on freckles does, by adding color pigments just like a regular tattoo. For our latest episode of Marco Beauty we dive deep into the procedure with Carolyn Staples, co-founder of California-based microblading boutique Brow House, who is looking to naturally enhance the color of her lips. To achieve her ideal results, she trusted her business partner and permanent makeup specialist Pia Rotman, who used the Aquarelle lip technique, which adds a soft blush color to the lips and also defines the outline with permanent pigment.
