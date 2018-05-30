I Got Permanent Eyeliner — & This Is What I Look Like Now

What's the procedure like?

Bossavy first starts by cleaning the eye with a cotton round and some makeup-removing solution. Then, she uses a cotton swab to smooth on numbing cream to your lash line. To make sure she gets a precise line as close to the lashes as possible, Bossavy uses magnifying glasses (and gloves!) to add the pigment to the skin. You'll hear a slight buzzing (like any tattooing needle) as Bossavy begins to go back and forth over small sections of the lash line, which she says she normally goes over two to three times.