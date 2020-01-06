Michelle Williams Celebrates A Woman’s Right To Choose In Passionate Golden Globes Speech

"When you put this in someone's hands, you're acknowledging the choices that they make as an actor, moment by moment, scene by scene, day by day, but you're also acknowledging the choices they made as a person: the education they pursued, the training they sought, the hours they put in. I'm grateful for the acknowledgement of the choices I've made, and I'm also grateful to have lived in a moment in our society where choice exists, because as women and as girls, things can happen to our bodies that are not our choice. I've tried my very best to live a life of my own making, and not just a series of events that happened to me, but one I can stand back and look at, and recognise my handwriting all over, sometimes messy and scrawling, sometimes careful and precise, but one that I've carved with my own hand. And I wouldn't have been able to do this without employing a woman's right to choose. To choose when to have my children, and with whom.