The limited series, produced by the couple's daughter Nicole Fosse and Lin-Manuel Miranda , jumps directly into Fosse and Verdon's late 1960s movie production of Sweet Charity. It is up to you to figure out that is the film the duo is working on, and, as real-life news stories confirm , that film was a disastrous flop. Premiere episode “Life Is A Cabaret” goes through those major beats in less than 15 minutes, without any exposition for the Fosse-Verdon newbies watching at home. It’s so confusing that many will likely spend the same amount of time Googling what in the kick-ball-change is going on. Especially since the series initially forgoes date markers in favor of insertions that share foreboding promises like “18 Years Left.” It’s up to you to realize Fosse/Verdon is counting down to Fosse's 1987 death.