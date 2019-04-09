Fosse uses rehearsals for the sultry musical as his own personal sexual hunting ground. Women acquiesce to his aggressive “flirtations” because they want to advance their careers — even Verdon recognizes as much during a quick visit to rehearsals. In a post-#MeToo world, none of this is adorable. So, the montages of Fosse bedding various young female employees desperate for success may be triggering for some viewers. The prolonged scene of him forcing himself on the one dancer uninterested in his advances as she begs him to stop is enough to make you want to turn off your TV forever. It's a fact that becomes even more true when you see the unexpected resolution.