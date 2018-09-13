If you were appropriately shook by Jordan Peele's directorial debut Get Out, good news: The star of Peele's next film, Us, promises the new movie will be just as terrifying as the first.
In an interview with MTV News, Elisabeth Moss — who will appear opposite Lupita Nyong'o in the upcoming horror movie — revealed a few juicy details of Us. Just not too much, of course: Just as Get Out had to avoid sharing plot details in order to not spoil the major twist, this particular plot is kept under wraps.
"It's like, umm... God, I have this fear of being murdered [for spoiling it]," Moss joked to MTV News of the super-secret plot.
She added:
"[Peele] has this thing that he likes to do and explore. 'Intelligent popcorn films,' is how he describes it. It has that high entertainment factor. And it's going to be so fucking scary. But it's also really smart, and really interesting, and funny — laugh out loud funny... It's so smart, like Get Out. It made you laugh but it was also terrifying."
Back in July, Moss shared her excitement over the new project on Instagram, as well as the release date for the new movie.
"The cast of Us," wrote Moss on the social media platform. "March 2019."
The Handmaid's Tale Emmy winner, who currently stars as a rocker in drama Her Smell, also added that Peele is great to work with.
"Working with him has been amazing," she told MTV News. "He's a really great director. I've just been watching him on set, trying to pick up anything I can. He's just really good. It's been a really cool experience."
Alas, this might be the only info that we actually get about Us, until Peele and the other powers that be decide to drop what's sure to be a very creepy trailer. (As creepy as the skeleton of a deer coming to life? We shall see!)
Of course, maybe it's better to go into this one surprised — if it's anything like Get Out, the less we know, the better.
