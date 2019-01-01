Skip navigation!
Kaitlin Reilly
Music
Leaked New Mac Miller Track Details Heartbreaking Relationship With Drugs & Family
Kaitlin Reilly
18 hours ago
Entertainment News
The Suspect Who Allegedly Killed Nipsey Hussle Has Reportedly Been Indicted For Murder
Kaitlin Reilly
19 hours ago
Pop Culture
Olivia Jade Apparently Wants To Return To USC This Fall Following Admissions Scandal
Kaitlin Reilly
20 hours ago
Pop Culture
Brooklyn Beckham & Girlfriend Hana Cross Finally Made Their Red C...
A young celebrity couple has taken their love off Instagram and onto the red carpet at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival. On Tuesday, Brooklyn Beckham and
by
Kaitlin Reilly
TV Shows
George R.R. Martin Just Outlined Some Big Differences Between The...
Our watch has ended. The series finale of Game of Thrones has aired, disappointing some fans and winning others money in bets over who would take the Iron
by
Kaitlin Reilly
Movies
The Official Cast Of
Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
Is Un...
Whether you're a fan of his highly-stylized films or not, director Quentin Tarantino certainly knows how to create buzz. He's done so with his upcoming
by
Kaitlin Reilly
Pop Culture
Tired Of
Game Of Thrones
? Here’s A Video Of Prince Georg...
With the end of Game of Thrones and its many feuding royals, it’s time to remember that not all those from a royal lineage are seeking power 24/7. Some
by
Kaitlin Reilly
TV Shows
This New
Stranger Things
Season 3 Teaser Is One Big Thir...
Umm, Stranger Things is still about inter-dimensional aliens wreaking havoc on a small Indiana town, right? Because from the look of this new Stranger
by
Kaitlin Reilly
Pop Culture
Colin Jost & Scarlett Johansson Are Engaged After An Elusive Two-...
Congratulations are in order for one very elusive couple. According to the Associated Press, Avengers: Endgame star Scarlett Johansson and Saturday Night
by
Kaitlin Reilly
Pop Culture
Sarah Jessica Parker Publicly Slams Tabloid For Repeatedly Publis...
When it comes to rumors about her two-decades long marriage, Sex and the City star and fashion mogul Sarah Jessica Parker wants the world to know that
by
Kaitlin Reilly
TV Shows
Here's What We Know About
Bloodmoon
, The
Game O...
There is only one (yes, one!) episode of Game of Thrones left before the show's finale. Though the highly-anticipated final episode of Game of Thrones may
by
Kaitlin Reilly
Pop Culture
Rihanna, Lady Gaga, Busy Philipps & All The Other Celebs Calling ...
Earlier this week, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey signed into law a ban on abortion at any stage of gestation, save for when the pregnant person’s life is in
by
Kaitlin Reilly
Music
A Guide To All The Music In
The Society
Netflix's new dystopian drama The Society is about a group of teenagers in a privileged suburban town who come home from a failed field trip to discover
by
Kaitlin Reilly
TV Shows
Did Archie, Betty & Veronica Really Kill Jughead?
The Riverdale gang has some major explaining to do after that insane season 3 finale. Jughead (Cole Sprouse) may have successfully figured out the real
by
Kaitlin Reilly
Pop Culture
Barbara Palvin Says Dylan Sprouse Begged To Be Her Boyfriend Over...
According to Barbara Palvin, boyfriend Dylan Sprouse basically begged her to go steady with him — over email, anyway. The Hungarian model and the
by
Kaitlin Reilly
Pop Culture
James Charles Is Just One Of YouTube's Many Scandals Through...
Over the weekend, YouTuber James Charles came under fire when his former friend, makeup artist and Halo Beauty founder Tati Westbrook, spilled major tea
by
Kaitlin Reilly
Pop Culture
Blac Chyna Says She Was "Thrown Out" Of House When Tyga & Kylie J...
Most breakups that involve your ex-boyfriend getting together with your bestie’s teenage sister aren’t particularly pleasant, and it turns out that
by
Kaitlin Reilly
TV Shows
Oh Thank Goodness, Grizz From
The Society
Finally Got An...
There's so much to love about Netflix's new Lord of the Flies-esque drama The Society, from the allegories to the major social issues within modern day
by
Kaitlin Reilly
TV Shows
The Jonas Brother’s Next Gig Is On
All That
— Yes, That ...
The Jonas Brothers made their comeback as a band earlier this year with their first post-hiatus singles "Sucker" and "Cool," and now, they’re helping to
by
Kaitlin Reilly
Pop Culture
No Headline Will Do Justice To North West’s "Old Town Road" Music...
We finally know who the real creative genius is in the Kardashian-West family, and it's music video director and dance prodigy North West. The proof is in
by
Kaitlin Reilly
Pop Culture
This Letter Proves Camila Mendes & Charles Melton Are A Real-Life...
Riverdale co-stars and offscreen couple Camila Mendes and Charles Melton are undeniably beautiful people who are also crazy in love. Those are two things
by
Kaitlin Reilly
Movie Trailers
Is
Midsommar
The Scariest Breakup Movie Of The Year?
Ari Aster’s new horror movie Midsommar just gave you a very compelling reason not to follow your crappy boyfriend to Sweden: Things may get a little
by
Kaitlin Reilly
TV Shows
Chambers
Creator Reveals The Way Cultural Appropriation ...
Netflix's new teen horror series Chambers is a supernatural mystery set in the Arizona desert, where swelling dust storms and lightning strikes provide
by
Kaitlin Reilly
TV Shows
Reese Witherspoon Is Rewriting The
Game Of Thrones
Final...
(Warning: Major Game of Thrones spoilers are ahead.) In the wake of the deeply controversial penultimate finale of Game of Thrones that sunk the Rotten
by
Kaitlin Reilly
Pop Culture
Kaitlyn Bristowe Reveals Heartbreaking Reason Why She & Shawn Boo...
The reason behind another failed Bachelorette couple’s breakup is sadder than any tearful end-of-season rose ceremony. Former Bachelorette Kaitlyn
by
Kaitlin Reilly
Pop Culture
Jennifer Lawrence & Cooke Maroney Quietly Hosted An NYC Engagemen...
Jennifer Lawrence and art dealer Cooke Maroney are a truly cosmopolitan couple. They reportedly held a very "glam" engagement party in New York City this
by
Kaitlin Reilly
Pop Culture
Is Kim Kardashian Naming Her Son After An Emoji?
Taylor Swift isn't the only star who sends fans searching for clues in her Instagram captions. Following the birth of her fourth child via a surrogate
by
Kaitlin Reilly
Pop Culture
Constance Wu Denies She's Upset Over
Fresh Off The Boat<...
Update, May 11: Constance Wu further clarified tweets that set the internet ablaze with gossip that she was unhappy with ABC's renewal of her sitcom,
by
Kaitlin Reilly
TV Shows
Big Little Lies
Season 2 Deals With The Aftermath Of Mur...
The women of Monterey have a lot of explaining to do. In the new trailer for season 2 of Big Little Lies, Madeline (Reese Witherspoon), Celeste (Nicole
by
Kaitlin Reilly
TV Shows
Grey's Anatomy
Fans Just Got Huge News
Well, this should make Taylor Swift very happy. According to Variety, ABC has renewed medical drama Grey's Anatomy for season 16 and 17, meaning that fans
by
Kaitlin Reilly
