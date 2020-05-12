Lena Dunham Says Brad Pitt Gave Her A Special Gift After That Viral Kissing Photo

Most people have that one photo they want scrubbed from the internet, and if you’re a celebrity, you likely have hundreds of them. For Lena Dunham, photos of her seemingly trying to kiss an unenthusiastic Brad Pitt remain some of the most cringe-worthy on the internet. Fortunately, Dunham got something other than embarrassment from her encounter with Pitt.
Dunham appeared from her home on Monday’s remote episode of Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live alongside Dua Lipa. The actress, who portrayed so-called Manson girl Catherine “Gypsy” Share in the film, was asked by Cohen what working with Pitt was like in Quentin Tarantino's latest movie. She revealed that the two had known each other before filming, calling him a “truly kind person who can read the room” who made her “feel pretty cool” while on set.
She then cleared the air about that brutally uncomfortable photo of her and Pitt at the Once Upon a Time in...Hollywood premiere in London.
"I don't know if you remember there was a sort of awkward photo taken of the two of us," Dunham explained. "Well, the way the internet read it was I had somehow physically accosted him causing him a great deal of stress...I would never force a kiss on Brad Pitt. I respect him far too much as an artist and a friend. Later that night because he knew I felt nervous, he took me into a room and we secretly ate pizza and I told him I like his ring and he gave it to me."
Now, the ring is her good luck charm, she told Cohen.
“I wear it and every time I wear it, something amazing happens."
Currently, Dunham is executive producing Generation, a new, Gen Z-focused series on HBO Max. News of the show’s greenlight broke just one month after Dunham was gifted Pitt’s ring.
