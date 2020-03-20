Andy Cohen Tests Positive For Coronavirus & Postpones Online Talk Show

Shortly after announcing he would take his talk show to the internet, host Andy Cohen revealed he tested positive for COVID-19, the novel coronavirus that is currently a global pandemic.
“After a few days of self-quarantine, and not feeling great, I have tested positive for Coronavirus,” Cohen wrote in the caption of an Instagram post shared on Friday. “As much as I felt like I could push through whatever I was feeling to do #WWHL from home, we’re putting a pin in that for now so I can focus on getting better.”
He added:
“I want to thank all the medical professionals who are working tirelessly for all of us, and urge everybody to stay home and take care of themselves.”
Earlier on Friday, Cohen stated that he was using video calling to put together a new version of his Bravo talk show Watch What Happens Live, to be filmed in his apartment as calls for social distancing continue. His production crew would continue to work from home, as they have recently been doing due to the spread of coronavirus.
Guests on the show’s upcoming Sunday episode were slated to be Nene Leakes, Jerry O’Connell, and Ramona Singer. Now, it’s unclear whether Cohen’s vision for the Bravo show will ever come to fruition.
“We love you Andy. Sending prayers your way,” commented Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder on Cohen’s Instagram.
“So sorry! Get well soon for that baby,” Melissa Gorga of Real Housewives added, referring to Cohen’s son Benjamin.
COVID-19 has been declared a global pandemic. Go to the CDC website for the latest information on symptoms, prevention, and other resources.
