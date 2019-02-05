Two Reality Stars Welcomed Babies Last Night

Sorry Colton, last night was about two other reality stars. While our Bachelor was busy dodging feuds in the mansion, former contestant Bekah Martinez and her boyfriend Grayston Leonard posted the first photo of their new daughter, and Bravo host Andy Cohen welcomed his son Benjamin via surrogate.
According to People, Martinez gave birth to the newborn on February 2, but Leonard shared the first photo of their bundle of joy being breastfed by Martinez on Monday evening.
"#nopicturesplease," he captioned the snap of the baby appearing to shield her face while wearing dinosaur gloves.
Martinez, who announced her pregnancy in September, has yet to post about the birth, but her last message on Instagram was one of peace.
"39 weeks + 5 days. I actually have super-human patience right now— I know my due date is Tuesday, but I am perfectly at peace with going a couple weeks more," she said.
I trust my baby and I trust my body. He or she will come when they’re fully ready for the journey earth-side."
As for Cohen, his son was born Monday evening, and the new dad took to Instagram shortly after.
"WOW! This is my son, Benjamin Allen Cohen," he wrote. "He is 9 lbs 2 ounces !! 20 inches !! Born at 6:35 pm, PT. He is named after my grandfather Ben Allen. I’m in love. And speechless. And eternally grateful to an incredible surrogate. And I’m a dad. Wow."
Cohen announced back in December that he was expecting a baby via surrogate on his show, Watch What Happens Live.
"Tonight, I want you to be the first to know that after many years of careful deliberation, a fair amount of prayers, and the benefit of science, if all goes according to plan, in about six weeks' time I am going to become a father," he told the audience. "Thanks to a wonderful surrogate who is carrying my future. Family means everything to me and having one of my own that I have wanted in my heart my entire life. And though it's taken most me longer than most to get there, I can't wait for what I envision to be the most rewarding chapter yet."
Later in the day, Martinez shared a photo from her birth on Instagram. The black and white series of photos depicted her water birth, with her partner by her side. "On the morning of February 2nd, our little girl joined us earth-side and we will never be the same," she wrote. "We are all as healthy and happy as can be."
