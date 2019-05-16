Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
The Bachelor
TV Shows
This Is The Summer 2019 TV Preview You Need
by
Ariana Romero
More from The Bachelor
TV Shows
Why Are Ellen Pompeo, Kelly Ripa & The Creator Of
The Bachelor
In A...
Kathryn Lindsay
May 16, 2019
TV Shows
How To Make (& Win) Your 2019
Bachelorette
Bracket
Morgan Baila
May 13, 2019
Pop Culture
Don't Believe Colton & Cassie Will Get Married? You Might Be Watching It...
Lydia Wang
May 4, 2019
Pop Culture
How Are Becca Kufrin & Garrett Yrigoyen Doing?
If the new season of ABC’s The Bachelorette has got you wondering what’s going on with forer Bachelorette Becca Kufrin and the recipient of her final
by
Alexis Reliford
TV Shows
Here's Every Bachelor Nation Couple That's Still Trucki...
The Bachelor franchise technically gets an F when it comes to couples lasting after the show. If you include The Bachelor, Bachelorette, and Bachelor in
by
Martha Sorren
TV Shows
Colton, Cassie & Former Girlfriend Caelynn Are All Living In The ...
There's being on good terms with your ex, and then there's Caelynn Miller-Keyes. You may have noticed back when she and Bachelor winner Cassie Randolph
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Pop Culture
Kaitlyn Bristowe Says Tequila Made Her Tell An "Inappropriate" St...
After a very candid story about the first time they hooked up, Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick are admitting that perhaps the bawdy tale was
by
Sarah Midkiff
TV Shows
Colton Underwood Seems Pretty Confident That He’s Going To Get En...
Until he gets engaged, Colton Underwood's season of The Bachelor isn't truly over. While the show broke tradition this year after contestant Cassie
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Pop Culture
It's Over For
Bachelor
Alum Amanda Stanton & Her BF...
We regret to inform you that another Bachelor Nation couple has bitten the dust. Amanda Stanton and Bobby Jacobs have broken up after a year. People
by
Meagan Fredette
Menstruation
Colton Underwood Just Compared Period Underwear To Pooping Your P...
The Bachelor alum Colton Underwood showed he could use some extra sex education classes in a recent interview on the E! talk show The LadyGang. A lot of
by
Erika W. Smith
TV Shows
Colton Gave Cassie An Engagement Ring You’ve Seen All Over Instag...
Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph, the newly minted Bachelor couple, have had their fair share of drama thus far: fence-jumping, morally questionable
by
Sara Hendricks
TV Shows
The Bachelorette
's First Major Scandal Might Not Ma...
The squeaky wheel gets the grease, but in the case of The Bachelorette, the squeakiest wheel may be the most sleazy. Case in point: one of Hannah B.’s
by
Meagan Fredette
TV Shows
ABC Picked Hannah B. For
The Bachelorette
Because They T...
Are you so ready for the new season of The Bachelorette? If her too brief but memorable appearance on Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor is any
by
Meagan Fredette
TV Shows
Get Ready For The Biggest
Bachelorette
Reunion In History
You will never be free from The Bachelor. No sooner had we finished with Colton Underwood's season of the franchise, did Hannah B.'s take on The
by
Kathryn Lindsay
TV Shows
Of Course This Is What Colton & Cassie Are Doing On Their First R...
It's official: Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph are...together. Eschewing the Bachelor tradition of leaving the long-running series engaged, Underwood
by
Kathryn Lindsay
TV Shows
What Does Hannah Brown's First Rose Ceremony Tells Us About ...
After weeks of speculation, it’s official: Hannah Brown is the 2019 Bachelorette. ABC finally confirmed the long-suspected rumor during Tuesday
by
Ariana Romero
The Bachelor
The Bachelor: After The Final Rose
Recap: Cassie & Colto...
Congratulations Bachelor Nation: We’ve made it to the end of Colton’s journey. Pour yourself a glass of rose and toast to your loyalty. Unlike Cassie,
by
Jamie Blynn
The Bachelor
The Bachelor
Finale's "Is Colton A Virgin" Panel Wa...
Warning: Spoilers for the season finale of The Bachelor are ahead. In case you (somehow) didn't notice, Chris Harrison is borderline obsessed with
by
Martha Sorren
The Bachelorette
When You Can Expect Hannah B's
Bachelorette
Premiere
UPDATE: This article was originally published on February 25 at 5:30 pm ET. As finished The Bachelor, some of Bachelor Nation was most concerned about
by
Ariana Brockington
The Bachelorette
The 2019
Bachelorette
Has Been Chosen & She's Alrea...
Colton's unconventional Bachelor season is coming to a close, and it's time to look ahead to what's next for the franchise. Hannah B. is the 2019
by
Martha Sorren
The Bachelor
How
The Bachelor
's Colton & Cassie Managed To Get B...
When Cassie left The Bachelor, it seemed like she and Colton were done for good. But true love can outlast any little hiccup, and so Cassie and Colton are
by
Martha Sorren
TV Shows
Let's Figure Out Who's Going To
Paradise
From ...
At the end of every season of The Bachelor, there are certain questions that fans always ask. Who will win? Who’s the next Bachelorette? And which of
by
Nicole Pomarico
Beauty
Colton Underwood's Breakup Haircut Has Divided Bachelor Nation
Forget the fence jump. Colton Underwood's season finale has led us to maybe the most dramatic moment in the series: his haircut. In the first of the two
by
Samantha Sasso
TV Shows
Colton's Attempt To Win Cassie Back Has One Glaring Issue
If you love someone, let them go. These are sage words of advice, and Colton Underwood is not going to listen to them. Instead, he's heeding the words of
by
Kathryn Lindsay
TV Shows
Hannah G. Grilled Colton Underwood On His Most Painful
Bachel...
Hannah Godwin got the short Bachelor stick. While Bachelor lead Colton Underwood offered reluctant frontrunner Cassie Randolph the world — and Tayshia
by
Ariana Romero
TV Shows
The Bachelor
Season 23, Episode 11 Recap: How to Mend a ...
We all know what heartbreak is and, most likely, we have all survived through the experience. Point blank: It hurts, it sucks and it feels like it’s
by
Jamie Blynn
The Bachelor
The
Bachelor
Finale Cliffhanger Puts Cassie In A Tough Spot
Bachelor Colton knows he capital-L loves Cassie, and he's pretty convinced that she feels the same way too — even though she left him and the show in
by
Martha Sorren
TV Shows
Here's Every Woman Who Got Kicked Off Of
The Bachelor
This winter, every Monday night, Colton Underwood will romance (or do his best to romance) the 30 women presented for him. Each week, after some light
by
Rebecca Farley
The Bachelorette
Why The Heck Isn't Tayshia The New Bachelorette?
Warning: This article contains spoilers from part one of Colton Underwood's Bachelor finale. Sometimes having your heart broken on national TV can come
by
Martha Sorren
The Bachelor
The
Bachelor
Has Actually Ended Without A Propo...
It may seem like The Bachelor and proposals go hand-in-hand, but that's not always the case. Over the course of 22 seasons, eight of the Bachelors
by
Martha Sorren
More Stories
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted