Finally, Victoria quickly announces her decision to self-eliminate after crying to producers and in a confessional: “The best thing for me to do is to take all of me, imperfect me, growing me and… walk away from this.” Her tears did not work. This development appears to be unexpected for Victoria — hence her flight — and should be a surprise for audiences. As Metro UK ’s Leona Awoyele wrote in January after an interview with British academic Alanah Mortlock, “white women’s tears are particularly potent as they are ‘attached to the idea of femininity’ and the ‘notion that white women need protection.’” After years of Bachelor Nation falling at the feet of such displays , someone finally questioned their sincerity. If such actions continue, the series could genuinely change for the better. After all, the cast was similarly unmoved in this same episode when Victoria Larsen sobbed and called Tahzjuan Hawkins, a dark-skinned Black woman, “aggressive” and “crazy” for approaching her with gentle criticism.