At night, Peter and Victoria toast to “not giving up.” They would. Victoria tells Peter, “I need you to know why I'm the way that I am,” and explains that in a past longterm relationship she was never asked about her feelings, so when Peter asks her, she gets defensive because she thinks something is wrong. There's been plenty of talk between these two about Victoria "pushing" Peter away, and as this conversation goes on, again, he tries to convince her not to. Overall, they're glad that things are going better for them and decide to head to the fantasy suite. In her confessional, Victoria says, “I just didn’t know it was possible for someone to be so good. I love him so much.” Whatever happens here, Victoria is working through some things, and the most positive take I can give is that it’s nice that this experience allowed her to see that not everyone is as shitty as her ex, and hopefully she learned some other lessons , as well.