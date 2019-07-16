The next morning, Peter and Hannah didn't outright name what happened in the windmill, but fans know because she spilled the beans later with Luke (also because she's been pretty clear about what goes down in the Fantasy Suites). "We came together so much last night," Peter said in his morning after interview, adding that they "bonded" and that "I do have that sense that we are one now." Hannah, meanwhile, had previously said she knew that Fantasy Suites were about more than just sex (it's a camera-free time to talk), but she also hinted that she would be open to being intimate with Peter if that's where the night took them. "Intimacy is really important to me," she said. "[It's] important to have those moments."