So, yes, technically Jed admitted to Hannah that he initially signed up for the show for the exposure. At the time, it was refreshing to hear someone be honest about that. So many people do go on this show for the traveling, friendships, experiences, and potential for fame. It comes with the reality TV territory — Jed was just brave enough to admit it. But now that this supposed girlfriend story is out, with a very real woman giving very real interviews all over the internet, that speech might require another look. Especially since Hannah was so upset by another contestant, Scott, allegedly having a girlfriend prior to filming. She sent Scott packing for that reason alone. The idea that Hannah may not know about Jed's alleged girlfriend is hard to swallow. She seems so smitten with Jed and his honesty.