After he sang to her, Jed told Hannah that he was falling in love with her and that he "really truly mean[t]" it. But he also played two of his original songs for her on this national television platform (plus the one he sang during the premiere and the one he sang for the guys that played during the episode's credits) and already admitted that he was once in this for fame alone. Whether his feelings for Hannah did really spring up along the way or not, it's going to be hard to watch the rest of his love journey anyway.