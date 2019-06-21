Haley Stevens, Jed's Ex-Girlfriend, Explains Herself To Bachelor Nation

"Prior to this season I had watched it, so I've seen the show, but I was never an avid social media follower. Really, the first time that I became familiar with Bachelor Nation was following these spoiler accounts, trying to keep up with where they were while they're filming. But then I saw thousands and thousands of people following and sharing this story. They're so invested in the guys, they know everything about them, post about them, and know everything about their lives and their parents...That was the first time that I started seeing the comments that they're making about Hannah — brutal, horribly mean things. I'm just thinking, 'I've had 36 hours of this and she has dealt with this for months and months and months and has to keep her head high.'"