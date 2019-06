Most people probably don't seriously think they can find love on it until they get there and realize it's possible. There are so many reasons to sign up for this show that are still the right reasons. Wanting to travel, wanting to meet new people, and wanting to boost your platform are acceptable reasons as long as you're also genuinely open to the possibility of love while you're there. If you go on the show with a girlfriend back home just because you want to get famous… yes, that's the wrong reason. But understanding that fame can come from this and being open to both fame and love is not only OK, it's just plain realistic.