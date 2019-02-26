Now that Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor is starting to wind down, the new season of The Bachelorette is only a few months away, and that means that pretty soon, ABC will announce who the next lead will be. Fans are already starting to root for their faves to get the gig, and after Colton eliminated Caelynn Miller-Keyes after Monday night’s hometown dates, she’s officially in the running. But will Caelynn be the next Bachelorette? It’s not impossible, but she might have already hurt her chances.
Before hometowns, Caelynn was at the center of some drama (actually, she’s been at the center of a lot of drama at various times during this season) when Tayshia let Colton know that some of the women weren’t on the show for the right reasons during their one-on-one date. Apparently, she’d supposedly overheard both Cassie and Caelynn talking about how they hoped to be the next Bachelorette and what they planned to do with their newfound fame post-filming.
Advertisement
Let’s be real: This is The Bachelor. Only one of these ladies is going to get the final rose, a few of them will end up on Bachelor in Paradise, several of them will gain some sweet Instagram deals and one of them will probably be the next Bachelorette. It makes sense that falling in love isn’t the only thing on someone’s minds when they come on this show. But to speak about it openly, especially when you’ve made it this far, will only serve to make everyone, including fans, doubt your true feelings for Colton — and, if Caelynn did end up being the Bachelorette, it could also make people doubt her feelings for the men on her season.
Otherwise, she might have been a pretty sweet pick. She’s got a huge following on social media, she’s been a fan favorite so far, and she seems to be someone who knows what she wants out of a relationship. All good qualities for a potential lead, but the backlash she’s gotten might be too hard to come back from, even after seeing how in love she appeared to be after Colton met her family.
Of course, this is The Bachelor franchise, and anything could happen. Remember when the Bach powers that be shocked us all with Arie Luyendyk Jr. as the Bachelor when he hadn’t been on the show in approximately 100 years? Caelynn could be the next Bachelorette just as easily, y’all.
Guess we’ll just have to wait and see what happens next. If the announcement is in keeping with tradition, we’ll know who the next Bachelorette is during After The Final Rose, which is just a few weeks away. Let the countdown begin.
Advertisement