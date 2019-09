Yes, It's Already Time To Start Figuring Out Who'll Be The 2019 Bachelorette

Despite the drama that came up between her and Hannah B. earlier in the season, Caelynn has been nothing but sweet and genuine toward Colton throughout the entire experience. She even asked to speak with Hannah B. privately so that they could move past their troubled history and focus on being with Colton. It was a mature decision and one that helped end their feud altogether. Since then, Caelynn has gone on to make Bachelor history by opening up to Colton about her sexual assault in college during their first one-on-one date. She wanted Colton to know that part of her life and how it’s made her into the strong woman she is now. If Caelynn doesn’t end up with the final rose at the end of all this, she would certainly make for a wonderful Bachelorette as well as an incredible role model to all women.