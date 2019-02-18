Yes, It's Already Time To Start Figuring Out Who'll Be The 2019 Bachelorette

UPDATE: This article was originally published February 18 at 3:30 p.m ET.
Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor is slowly but surely nearing its end, which means it’s time to start trying to figure out who will be the 2019 Bachelorette. Though it isn’t an exact science, typically the franchise prefers to select a contestant from the latest Bachelor season — someone who succeeded in making a lasting impression on viewers and checked all the right boxes that would make them an ideal candidate (gorgeous, lovable, never a participant in a 2-on-1 date, heartbroken-but-ready-to-try-again, etc.). This person has also most likely been given a decent amount of screen time as well. (After all, how can you expect America to love them if viewers know very little about them?) Taking all of that into consideration, there are definitely a few strong Bachelorette contenders from Colton’s season that have a solid chance of wearing that coveted role.
Update:
Caelynn Miller-Keyes stated publicly, in a few different places, that she doesn't want to be the Bachelorette. Then, in the Bachelor finale, it seemed quite clear that Tayshia was also done with the franchise — host Chris Harrison didn't hint at seeing her again nor did she. It leaves only Hannah G. and dark horse contestant Hannah B. in the running.
Original article follows:
The only possible roadblock any of these women could face is if Colton ends up proposing to one of them by the end of the season. In which case, becoming the Bachelorette would no longer be of any interest. (At least, as long as someone doesn't pull an Ari.) So who has what it takes to start distributing roses this spring? Let’s just say that ABC producers definitely have their work cut out for them when it comes to whittling down the options for Season 15.
Tayshia Adams
Not only is she a bundle of enthusiasm and fun, but Tayshia has absolutely no qualms about sticking up for her fellow contestants if she feels they’ve been wronged in some way. Case in point: When Onyeka started talking negatively about Nicole’s intentions to Colton, Tayshia was the first to come to Nicole’s defense and attempted to clear the air about what really happened. That says a lot about her character and proves that she’s the type of Bachelorette we need right now.
Caelynn Miller-Keyes
Despite the drama that came up between her and Hannah B. earlier in the season, Caelynn has been nothing but sweet and genuine toward Colton throughout the entire experience. She even asked to speak with Hannah B. privately so that they could move past their troubled history and focus on being with Colton. It was a mature decision and one that helped end their feud altogether. Since then, Caelynn has gone on to make Bachelor history by opening up to Colton about her sexual assault in college during their first one-on-one date. She wanted Colton to know that part of her life and how it’s made her into the strong woman she is now. If Caelynn doesn’t end up with the final rose at the end of all this, she would certainly make for a wonderful Bachelorette as well as an incredible role model to all women.
Hannah Godwin
When it comes to encapsulating the epitome of sweetness, no one does it better than Hannah G. Right from the moment she stepped out of the limo she has proven to be a ray of much-needed sunshine amid all the drama going on around her. She’s even bonded with Colton over both of them being super nervous during the premiere night and it’s that kind of relatability that can help someone go far in the franchise. Everyone wants to see her find love and if you have fans in your corner, the road to becoming the Bachelorette is definitely within reach.
Cassie Randolph
Jimmy Kimmel may have picked her as the one Colton will give his final rose to, but in case he’s wrong, she’d definitely make an excellent Bachelorette. She’s personable and charming and all around drama-free, giving her the “good edit” every Bachelorette candidate needs. So even if she doesn’t end up winning over Colton’s heart, she’s absolutely winning over America’s.
Basically, we’d be lucky if any of these women became the next Bachelorette, so if one of them doesn’t accept Colton’s proposal, let’s hope at least they'll be willing to accept this opportunity.
