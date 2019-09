Why The Heck Isn't Tayshia The New Bachelorette?

Sometimes having your heart broken on national TV can come with a consolation prize. But from the looks of her final interview on The Bachelor, Tayshia seemingly isn't the new Bachelorette , so she's walking away from Colton's season single and still in search of her someone. She's certainly not walking away with nothing because she maintained her dignity, honesty, maturity, and poise throughout the process. She also said during the live finale that she learned a lot about herself and what she wants out of a relationship. But, still, she would have been an excellent Bachelorette. Fans on Twitter were saying much of the same, including former Bachelor star Ashley Spivey who tweeted, "Legit, Tayshia is one of the most beautiful girls ever on the franchise and would be a wonderful Bachelorette."