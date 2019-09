It's 2019 and The Bachelor is finally talking about divorce. It's a pretty common thing in today's world — if you're dating, you'll probably come across a divorcée or two in your search for love. So why has it taken this show so long to have this conversation? Tayshia told Colton that she got divorced before The Bachelor , and she was nervous to open up about it — even though it's not really that big of a deal in the real world. In Bachelor Nation, however, there haven't been many contestants to open up about a marriage that ended. Tayisha could be the only divorced Bachelor contestant in recent history — the other two notable divorcées were both men competing on The Bachelorette. On Kaitlyn Bristowe's season, JJ Lane told her about how cheating on his wife ended their marriage. (Bristowe sent him home that same week.) And on Becca Kufrin's season, Garrett Yrigoyen told the Bachelorette that he was married for two months before he and his ex called it quits. (Kufrin and Yrigoyen are now engaged.) Those are both pretty extreme examples of a relationship ending in divorce, but Tayshia's story could hit home for any number of women.