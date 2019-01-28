Disappointingly, Tayshia hasn’t played a big role in Colton’s journey to find love so far, but a little sleuthing shows that could all change very soon. She had a cute, short interaction with the Bachelor on night one when she admitted to knowing very little about him. The producers might be holding some of her story back, though, because her Instagram reveals that she kissed the leading man on the first night, despite the moment not being shown on television. In episode 3, fans did get to see some banter between the two, with Tayshia sharing her desire to find a “strong man.” She should’ve also listed “a man who loves traveling” as a must though, because Tayshia spent the last few months of 2018 taking trips to enviable vacation spots around the world.