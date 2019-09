Just like that, Bachelor Nation, we have already reached the international travel portion of Colton’s Bachelor season. That's because Colton and his contestants are starting that journey a bit earlier than the group has in past seasons, but ready or not, they are headed to Singapore in episode 4. Based on the teaser clips for this episode, we will learn a lot more about Bachelor contestant Tayshia Adams , a woman who has had limited screen time with Colton but still shows some obvious chemistry with the bachelor. Tayshia’s Instagram (since we're digging, why not take a look at her social media persona?) tells us even more about the contestant who's yet to really shine in an episode. Of course, it should be no wonder that she stands out when the show goes on the road: Tayshia travels constantly, including right before started filming Colton's season — and right after it finished.