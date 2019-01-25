Genovia lives on! It did not, in fact, die with the end of Princess Diaries 2, the most recent film in the franchise. Anne Hathaway, currently promoting her movie Serenity, confirmed on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen Thursday evening that a script for Princess Diaries 3 exists — it's just not ready yet.
"I want to do it, Julie [Andrews] wants to do it, Deborah Martin-Chase wants to do it — we all really want it it to happen," Hathaway said of the potential third movie. "It's just we don't want to do it unless it's perfect. Because we love it as much you guys love it. It's as important to us as it is to you. We don't want to deliver anything until it's ready, but we're working on it." Meg Cabot, the author if the book series, confirmed this before, telling Entertainment Weekly that, yes, a script exists, but beyond that, the future of the movie is unclear.
I, personally, am very excited for Princess Diaries 3: The Waiting Game! We stan a patient and careful star. Also, a question for the multiverse: Did Shonda Rhimes, author of the Princess Diaries 2 script, write Princess Diaries 3? Rhimes is a newly minted Netflix creator, which means Princess Diaries 3 could maybe — hear me out — go to Netflix?
