Anne Hathaway & Matthew McConaughey On Serenity, Technology & Their Secret Plan To Take Over Movies

I’ve been sadly not even surprised by some of the questions I’ve received, and some of the things I’ve seen about her, that she’s a 'no-good woman' or she’s a 'sexy, mysterious woman,' focusing on their perception in the film rather than the reality of who she is as a battered woman. So, that is one aspect of it, and the other aspect of it is that I was treated with so much care and respect on this movie. Respect, not just in terms of every aspect around my comfort and vulnerability and talked through and thought through, but I was also given space to be independent. This is not a situation where we’re all walking on eggshells. This was a situation where they knew I was a performer there to do my job. I’m a muscular and physical performer and I like to get in there and there was space for that, too."