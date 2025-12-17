Andra Day Says Bradley Cooper “Backed Up His Support” By Casting Her As His Wife In Is This Thing On?
I love the themes of truth, of rediscovery, of transformation, and communication, and just growth... We always talk about growth, but we never allow each other to change. I love that the movie dealt with all of those themes.
Bradley [said] the names Will Arnett, Laura Dern and Sean Hayes. I was like, this is all just getting too crazy. It was a dream cast to work with. It was exactly what I thought it would be. And better.