Andra Day Says Bradley Cooper “Backed Up His Support” By Casting Her As His Wife In Is This Thing On?

AD: It's amazing to feel like you were just dropped in this relationship. I think that's a testament to the great writing, the great direction and how it was shot, but also the truth. Bradley absolutely requires truth. That's the thing we're looking for. But working with Laura, first of all, I’m just such a huge fan of her work. Laura plays such an array of characters, and so, of course, you walk into her space and you're intimidated at first. You got to make sure you show up and support and you’re present but beyond that, being able to work with Laura and discovering, oh, wow, she is amazing. She's great at what she does, and a huge part of that is how generous she is on set, how generous she is with not just the director and her co stars, but everyone on set, every actor, personnel on set and and how honest and open she is about herself as a human, and how much of that she brings to the character.