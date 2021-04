Andra Day’s Oscars Beauty Look Has “Winner” Written All Over It

Andra Day has been open about the fact that she almost turned down the leading role in The United States vs. Billie Holiday , the very role that landed her an Oscars nomination for Best Actress. On the red carpet, the singer and actress told Giuliana Rancic that she initially doubted her ability to take on the job because she didn't begin her career as an actress. Judging by her on-screen performance, and her impeccable red carpet looks — including her stint at tonight's Academy Awards — it's safe to say that Day was the best woman for the job.