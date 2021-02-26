The United States vs. Billie Holiday Features Fashion From Prada’s Archives

When asked about his goal for the film’s costumes, he says it mimicked Daniels’ intention for the entire film: to highlight Black excellence. The glamour that Holiday exuded in real life had to come through in the costumes Day wore. Part of making that happen was creating lavish ensembles with fur, satin, and jewels. “The thought was that, no matter how down Billie was in certain times, she always maintained this level of glamour and luxury, and her star status and essence that she was putting out into the world [always won]. So, I really tried to maintain that and maintain Lee's vision of her as this [utterly] glamorous woman,” Nieddu says.