Amazon is a flourishing digital haven of goods just begging to be explored — and with plans to break into the luxury fashion world thanks to a little help from Vogue and the CFDA , its already expansive shopping reach seems to know no bounds. But, if a fresh Tanya Taylor frock isn't exactly what you (or your wallet) are in the market for right now, there's still a sea of more affordable dresses to be unearthed within its shoppable universe of stuff — especially with summer on the horizon.