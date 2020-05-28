Amazon is a flourishing digital haven of goods just begging to be explored — and with plans to break into the luxury fashion world thanks to a little help from Vogue and the CFDA, its already expansive shopping reach seems to know no bounds. But, if a fresh Tanya Taylor frock isn't exactly what you (or your wallet) are in the market for right now, there's still a sea of more affordable dresses to be unearthed within its shoppable universe of stuff — especially with summer on the horizon.
After sailing through Memorial Day Weekend, we've unofficially transitioned into a new season and it's time for our wardrobes to follow suit. To prep for the warm-weather months ahead, we went digging for the perfect sundress to add to cart along with all our other summer essentials (aka inflatable pools). And, in the spirit of keeping our finances in check, we limited our search to under-$100 garments only — distilling the bountiful findings down into a streamlined must-shop list of everything from pretty tiered maxis to printed minis.
Now, sit back and click through our roundup of Amazon's 29 cutest (and most affordable) summer dresses ahead.
