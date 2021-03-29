The Most Affordable, Compliment-Grabbing Swimwear on Amazon

You can often find us deep down the Amazon rabbit hole, combing the thousands of customer reviews to uncover the next viral product or hidden gem that’s going to surface on the site. Now that summer is a handful of weekends away, we’re laser-focused on finding that unicorn swimsuit — you know, the one with the highest ratings and the lowest retail.
Luckily, Amazon is swimming (sorry, had to) with one-pieces, two-pieces, itsy-bitsy bikinis, monokinis and maillots in every shape and size — many of which come with very affordable price tags. We made sure to serve up the swimwear that offered a multitude of sizes, a plethora of customer feedback, and of course, editor-approved curb appeal.
Get ready: your swimsuit soulmate is ahead.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.