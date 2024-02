These Most Wish-Listed Airbnbs Are Super Unique — & Under $300

As highly experienced shoppers, we will never commit to a new purchase without poring over product reviews — and this is especially true when it comes to booking an Airbnb . Having good word of mouth really goes a long way, which is why we love telling you about our editors' favorite Airbnbs . Now, thanks to the latest product feature release from the hospitality giant, doing your travel diligence will be even easier because the platform has launched a Guest Favorites search results filter. It allows users to select from a collection of 2 million homes that have the most positive reviews, the highest rating, and the most saves to wish lists.