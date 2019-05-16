Skip navigation!
Best Airbnb Rentals
Travel
Stay At The Black Monarch Hotel For A Good Scare
by
Jenna Milliner-Waddell
More from Best Airbnb Rentals
Best Airbnb Rentals
The Best Beach House Airbnbs To Rent Right Now
Olivia Harrison
May 16, 2019
Movies
Recreate
Wine Country
With Your Besties At These Napa Airbnbs
Olivia Harrison
May 10, 2019
Travel
10 Summer Travel Destinations Airbnb Predicts Are About To Become Super Trendy
Sabrina Rojas Weiss
May 9, 2019
Travel
17 Affordable McMansion-Type Rentals For Big Group Getaways
If travel-planning wasn't stressful enough already, try throwing ten-plus people into the mix — because big group getaway season is upon us. From
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Best Airbnb Rentals
The 13 Dreamiest Overwater Bungalows On Airbnb
All the best reality shows have featured at least one episode where the cast members stay in an overwater bungalow while on a luxurious vacation. We've
by
Olivia Harrison
Best Airbnb Rentals
20 Affordable Hamptons Airbnbs To Rent With Friends This Summer
Ross and Rachel were once briefly reunited in a sand-covered Montauk cottage. Miranda proved herself the ultimate loyal best friend by holding back
by
Olivia Harrison
Travel
Beautiful Airbnb Rentals That Double As Animal Habitats
Your dream vacation may look like a tropical beach filled with swimsuits, sandals, and sand — and we feel that. But, if it looks more like a farm filled
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Best Airbnb Rentals
The Absolute Coolest Tiny Home Rentals On Airbnb
Vacations used to be all about luxury. The ideal travel scenario was staying in an extravagant hotel, with sprawling grounds and top-notch amenities.
by
Olivia Harrison
Best Airbnb Rentals
11 4/20-Friendly Airbnbs For Celebrating Every Stoner's Favo...
In years past, celebrating 4/20 might have meant hunkering down in your basement with your bong and a couple pints of Ben & Jerry's Half Baked to binge
by
Olivia Harrison
Best Airbnb Rentals
6 Perfect Airbnbs For Woodstock 50 Festival-Goers
Last night, the lineup for Woodstock 50 was announced, and now music-lovers all over the country can hardly talk about anything other than the chance to
by
Olivia Harrison
Travel
11 Airbnb Bungalows To Book For A Dose Of Fresh Air & Sunshine
The word bungalow conjures up costal visions of warm, cozy, and open-air spaces filled with ample amounts of sunshine. Before gaining popularity in SoCal
by
Elizabeth Buxton
TV Shows
Why You Need To Watch
Instant Hotel
This Instant
As most fans know, reality TV can be split up into several different categories. There are home renovations shows, competition shows, and shows that
by
Olivia Harrison
Valentine's Day
We Found Affordable Airbnbs In The 5 Trendiest Valentine's D...
We might like to believe that it's the couple and the location that makes an experience romantic. If you're truly in love, any situation can turn
by
Olivia Harrison
Travel
Live Your Rom-Com Dreams With These Charming Airbnb Rentals
This winter, instead of leaving cold weather behind for tropical vacations on the beach, we're envisioning an escape to a charming countryside oasis —
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Health Trends
These Were The Most-Booked Wellness Experiences On Airbnb This Year
Around this time of year, when there's not another holiday weekend in sight on the calendar, many of us are daydreaming about taking a vacation. And if
by
Cory Stieg
Best Airbnb Rentals
Escape Winter With The 20 Most Wish-Listed Warm Weather Rentals O...
It's the dead of winter, so naturally, all any of us can think about is laying on a pleasantly scorching beach with a good book and a maybe even a
by
Olivia Harrison
Travel
If You Don’t Spend New Year’s Eve In A Castle, Are You Even Living?
Many New Year’s Eves tend to take on the same exact quality of the one before; it is the same overpriced bars, the same music, the same people, over and
by
Sara Hendricks
Travel
5 Destinations For An Easy Weekend Away — According To A Travel E...
Weekend getaways can end up being more difficult to plan than a lengthier trip. With only two to three days at your travel disposal, strategic
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Best Airbnb Rentals
These Will Be The 19 Trendiest Travel Destinations Of 2019, Accor...
2019 is right around the corner, which means it's time for a very important list. No, we're not talking about the New Year's resolutions we'll likely only
by
Olivia Harrison
Best Airbnb Rentals
These Are The Most Popular Airbnb Rentals In The World
For many of us, becoming a world traveler is an ultimate life goal, but it's one we don't expect to achieve until we retire, win the lottery, or sell that
by
Olivia Harrison
Living
Airbnb's Latest Venture? Building The Sustainable Dream Hous...
It seems Airbnb is not content to remain solely a software platform. The company wanted a product as real and tangible as the places one rents via its
by
Sabrina Rojas Weiss
Home
I Love Cabins — & This $395-$550 Nashville B&B Is Country Chic
In Refinery29's Sweet Digs, we take a look inside the sometimes small, sometimes spacious homes of millennial women. In today's episode, @cabinlove’s
by
Gianna Doxey
Travel
Mansions To Rent For A Dirt-Cheap Friends Getaway
The dilemma: You want to take an unforgettable vacation with a bunch of your besties, but you need it to be affordable. You already learned the hard way
by
Justine Goodman
Travel
A $44 Rental Is Airbnb's Most Popular Treehouse Listing In T...
There's something about a treehouse that just feels like magic. The whimsical "homes", tangled in branches and leaves, remind us of childhood — complete
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Travel
Apparently, This Percentage Of Guests Have Had Sex In An Airbnb
Airbnb is one of our favorite ways to travel. It's roomier and often significantly cheaper than a hotel, and we love the fact that it makes us feel less
by
Cait Munro
Travel
Airbnb Just Made A Major Announcement & It'll Change The Way...
Ten years after Airbnb co-founders Brian Chesky and Joe Gebbia inflated three airbeds for guests in their San Francisco apartment, the company that
by
Anna Jay
Travel
79 Airbnbs That Will Blow Your Mind (Not Your Budget)
There are holiday rentals, and then there are holiday rentals so unique, they’ll make you laugh and squeal with excitement. And, while Airbnb has come
by
Alice Tate
Travel
The Most Popular Listings On Airbnb Are Gorgeous & Surprisingly A...
With more than four million accommodations spanning 190 countries, Airbnb is a treasure trove for properties that run the gamut from cozy to downright
by
Venus Wong
Travel
The Best L.A. Digs $100 Will Get You On Airbnb
Known around the world as the stomping grounds for movie stars and pop icons, Los Angeles isn't exactly known for being an affordable city. This
by
Venus Wong
Travel
These Crazy Funny Airbnb Stories Will Make You Want To Travel
The beauty of renting an Airbnb lies in the potential of making unique travel memories. Instead of a standard hotel experience, you might find yourself
by
Venus Wong
